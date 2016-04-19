April 19 Zurich Insurance Group AG

* Says Zurich redeems usd 700 million of trust preferred securities

* Says intends to exercise its option to redeem usd 700 million of subordinated debt prior to its scheduled maturity date

* Zurich says the trust preferred securities, issued in 2005 by zfs finance (usa) trust ii, are expected to be redeemed by the issuer on June 15 at par plus accrued interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)