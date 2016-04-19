April 19 (Reuters) -

* Moody's Downgrades Kohl's Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2

* Moody's on Kohl's - Downgrade reflects the persistent declines in earnings which started in 2011 and has resulted in weakening credit metrics

* Moody's on Kohl's - Stable outlook assumes co to modestly stabilize revenues as it benefits from investment in merchandising, marketing initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)