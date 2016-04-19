BRIEF-S Mark issues 15th series bonds with warrants worth 5 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 15th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants worth 5 billion won
April 19 Jacques Bogart SA :
* Reports FY net profit group share of 8.9 million euros ($10.1 million) versus 8.5 million euros a year ago
* FY operating profit is 14.3 million euros versus 11.8 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.15 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1QkuEKO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8796 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completed issuance of 15th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants worth 5 billion won
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)