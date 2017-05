April 19 Easyvista SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 5.3 million euros ($6.0 million) versus 4.9 million euros a year ago

* Backlog at Q1 is 19.0 million euros versus 14.4 million euros a year ago

* Q1 in line with annual target of SaaS growth of 20-30 pct Source text: bit.ly/20Uf68u Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)