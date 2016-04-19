April 19 S&P

* S&P - U.K.-based SABMiller 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* S&P - Affirmation reflects our opinion that the proposed acquisition of SABMiller by Ab InBev is likely to conclude before the end of 2016 Source - bit.ly/1VBz73U (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)