* General motors says sold 2.36 million vehicles globally in q1, down 2.5 percent compared to a year ago

* In u.s, q1 retail deliveries up 7 percent, or 537,000 vehicles; in china, gm,joint ventures delivered 964,000 vehicles in q1, up 0.2 percent

