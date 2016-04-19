BRIEF-S Mark issues 15th series bonds with warrants worth 5 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 15th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants worth 5 billion won
April 19 Fountaine Pajot SA :
* H1 revenue 24.4 million euros, up 7.8 pct Source text: bit.ly/23X3tiU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)