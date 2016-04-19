BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range
April 19 (Reuters) -
* Maxi Mobility, Inc says it has sold $93.5 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Maxi Mobility, Inc says it has sold $93.5 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Maxi Mobility, Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $128.7 million
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture