April 19 (Reuters) -

* Maxi Mobility, Inc says it has sold $93.5 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Maxi Mobility, Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $128.7 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1SRdztq Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)