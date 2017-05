April 19 Community

* Unite, Gmb, Community voted to accept one year 3 percent pay reduction as part of deal to sell tata's long products business to Greybull capital

* Unite, Gmb, Community voted to accept one year 3 percent reduction in employer's and employee's pension contributions as part of deal

* Post one year normal rates of pay and pension contributions will resume (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)