CORRECTED-Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
April 19 Intel Corp
* Intel reports GAAP revenue of $13.7 billion; Non-GAAP revenue of $13.8 billion
* Intel sees Q2 revenue $13.5 billion, plus or minus $500 million, returning to a typical 13 quarter
* Intel sees 2016 revenue, up mid-single digits, down from prior outlook of mid- to high-single digits
* Intel sees 2016 GAAP gross margin 62 percent, +/- a couple percent points
* Qtrly earnings per share of $0.54
* Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $13.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $58.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $14.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/1qXjx6b) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
NEW DELHI, May 23 Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.