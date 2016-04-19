CORRECTED-Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
April 19 Newmont Mining Corp
* Newmont declares quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share
* Newmont's gold price-linked dividend policy includes quarterly dividend payable based on average lbma p.m. Gold price for preceding quarter
* Dividend policy recommends an annual dividend of $0.10 per share or $0.025 per quarter at a gold price of up to $1,300 per ounce
* Dividend policy recommends annual dividend of $0.20 per share or $0.05 per quarter at a gold price between $1,300 and $1,399 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW DELHI, May 23 Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.