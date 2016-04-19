April 19 Newmont Mining Corp

* Newmont declares quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share

* Newmont's gold price-linked dividend policy includes quarterly dividend payable based on average lbma p.m. Gold price for preceding quarter

* Dividend policy recommends an annual dividend of $0.10 per share or $0.025 per quarter at a gold price of up to $1,300 per ounce

* Dividend policy recommends annual dividend of $0.20 per share or $0.05 per quarter at a gold price between $1,300 and $1,399 per ounce