April 19 Diebold Inc :

* Diebold Inc says issued $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.5% senior notes due 2024 at an issue price of 100% of the principal amount

* Says notes mature on April 15, 2024 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1XHqB1b Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)