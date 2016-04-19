CORRECTED-Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
April 19 CSI Compressco Lp :
* Declared a cash distribution attributable to quarter ended march 31, 2016 of $0.3775 per outstanding unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
NEW DELHI, May 23 Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.