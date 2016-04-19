CORRECTED-Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
April 19 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces results of preclinical studies demonstrating enhanced immune responses and anti-tumor activity with CPI-444, an investigational immuno-oncology therapy
* CPI-444 effective in stimulating various immune cells, generating anti-tumor immunity, suppressing tumor growth
* Results showed CPI-444 restored T-cell activation in vitro in T-cells were treated with immuno-suppressive levels of adenosine
* Begun enrolling patients in phase 1/1B clinical trial to evaluate safety, tolerability, preliminary efficacy of CPI-444
* CPI-444 enhanced efficacy of adoptively transferred T-cells, suppressing tumor growth and increased survival compared with controls
* 1/1b trial to evaluate safety, tolerability, preliminary efficacy of CPI-444 as single agent, with anti-PD-l1 in patients with solid tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW DELHI, May 23 Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.