BRIEF-Midas International Asset Management buys 5.0 pct stake in HI AI 1ST Special Purpose Acquisition
May 23 HI AI 1st Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
April 19 (Reuters) -
* Saudi Arabia Picks JP Morgan, Klein For Aramco IPO - Bloomberg, Citing Sources
* Klein providing strategic advice to govt, while JPM working on preparations for IPO and may be among the banks that underwrite the listing - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/26darCz (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 23 HI AI 1st Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, at the first auction after Standard & Poor's (S&P) upgraded Indonesia's sovereign bond ratings to investment grade, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.