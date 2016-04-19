UPDATE 1-Indian digital payments firm Paytm launches niche bank
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)
April 19 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :
* Tecno Holding launches placement for 3.4 euro per share of a minimum of 4,755,000 Tecnoinvestimenti shares and a maximum of 6,340,000 Tecnoinvestimenti shares
* Amount of placement corresponds to around 15 percent - 20 percent of Tecnoinvestimenti share capital
* Placement to be executed via accelerated bookbuilding reserved to professional investors in Italy and institutional investors abroad
* Tecno Holding is Tecnoinvestimenti's majority shareholder with a 78.86 percent stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)
* Campaigning suspended ahead of UK's June 8 election (Adds details, analyst, previous attacks in Europe)