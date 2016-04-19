April 19 Intel Corp :

* Intel announces restructuring initiative to accelerate transformation

* Restructuring changes to result in reduction of up to 12,000 positions globally -- approximately 11 percent of employees -- by mid-2017

* Intel Corp says current CFO will transition to new role at company, leading sales, manufacturing and operations once his successor is in place

* Majority of restructuring actions to be communicated to affected employees over next 60 days with some actions spanning in to 2017

* Intel Corp says company is beginning a formal search process for a new CFO that will assess both internal and external candidates

* Company to record a one-time charge of approximately $1.2 billion in the second quarter

* Expects the program to deliver $750 million in savings this year and annual run rate savings of $1.4 billion by mid-2017

* Qtrly client computing group revenue of $7.5 billion, down 14 percent sequentially and up 2 percent year-over-year

* Qtrly data center group revenue of $4.0 billion, down 7 percent sequentially and up 9 percent year-over-year

* Plans to increase investments in products and technologies that will fuel revenue growth, drive more profitable mobile and pc businesses

* Sees Q2 revenue of $13.5 billion, plus or minus $500 million, returning to a typical 13-week quarter

* Sees Q2 non-gaap gross margin percentage of 61 percent, plus or minus a couple percentage points

* Sees Q2 research and development plus MG&A spending of approximately $5.1 billion

* Plans to increase investments in data center, IoT, memory, connectivity businesses, growing client segments such as 2-in-1s, gaming, home gateways Source text: bit.ly/1U5IJTa ; bit.ly/1ThIqm7 Further company coverage: