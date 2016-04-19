UPDATE 1-Short-dated Greek bond yields jump after debt relief delay
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
April 19 S&P:
* Jersey City, NJ 2016 GO bonds assigned 'AA-' rating
* 'AA-' rating reflects our assessment of the city's strong management and budgetary flexibility Source text - bit.ly/1VAzlsy
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
BERLIN, May 23 German business morale brightened more than expected in May, hitting its highest level on record since 1991, a survey showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that company executives are more upbeat about the growth outlook of Europe's largest economy.