April 19 You On Demand Holdings Inc

* Says co and frequency networks, inc. Entered into a joint venture agreement

* Says company and frequency have agreed to form a new jointly owned company

* Says jvc's share capital will be 49% owned by frequency and 51% owned by the company

* Says will be entitled to appoint 3 directors to jvc's board and frequency will be entitled to appoint 2 directors