CORRECTED-Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
April 19 You On Demand Holdings Inc
* Says co and frequency networks, inc. Entered into a joint venture agreement
* Says company and frequency have agreed to form a new jointly owned company
* Says jvc's share capital will be 49% owned by frequency and 51% owned by the company
* Says will be entitled to appoint 3 directors to jvc's board and frequency will be entitled to appoint 2 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
NEW DELHI, May 23 Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.