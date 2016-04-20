April 20 GAM Holding AG :
* Q1-end group assets under management of 114.7 billion
Swiss francs ($119.26 billion), down 4 pct from Dec. 31, 2015
* Turbulent market conditions are likely to continue to
weigh on client sentiment and flows in near term
* Performance fees in first half of 2016 are expected to be
lower than levels reported in previous year
* GAM remains confident about delivering on its targets over
business cycle
($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)