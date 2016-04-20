April 20 KAS Bank NV :
* Q1 revenues declined 16 pct to 26.4 million euros ($29.97
million)(Q1 2015: 31.6 million euros)
* Net result from operations, excluding non-recurring items,
over the first quarter of 2.2 million euros (Q1 2015: 5.8
million euros); total net result of 0.8 million euros (Q1 2015:
4.8 million euros)
* Says at end of Q1 solvency ratio is strengthened to 28 pct
(Q4 2015: 24 pct) and liquidity coverage ratio increased to 196
pct (Q4 2015: 143 pct).
* Says takes further cost management actions to improve the
results
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
