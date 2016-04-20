BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
April 20 Hovding Sverige publ AB :
* Carries out rights issue, adjusts financial targets
* New share issue is of about 42 million Swedish crowns ($5.20 million)
* Subscription price 15 crowns per share
* Aims to on average double sales every year and in 2020 reach sales exceeding 250 million crowns with operating margin of 20 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0785 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.