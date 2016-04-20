April 20 Punch Taverns Plc :

* Interim results for the 28 weeks to 5 March 2016

* Performance in line with management expectations

* Underlying EBITDA of 94 million stg (March 2015: 105 million stg); reflecting impact of 288 million stg of strategic disposals completed over last 18 months

* Average profit per pub across entire estate up 3 pct

* Nominal net debt reduced by 191 million stg (14 pct) in half year and by 293 million stg since October 2014 refinancing

* 121 pubs identified to operate under retail contract (50 pubs open at April 2016)

* Underlying profit and sales are ahead of management expectations

* Our current expectations are that majority of estate will continue to operate under, and enjoy benefits of tied-drinks model