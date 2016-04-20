April 20 Punch Taverns Plc :
* Interim results for the 28 weeks to 5 March 2016
* Performance in line with management expectations
* Underlying EBITDA of 94 million stg (March 2015: 105
million stg); reflecting impact of 288 million stg of strategic
disposals completed over last 18 months
* Average profit per pub across entire estate up 3 pct
* Nominal net debt reduced by 191 million stg (14 pct) in
half year and by 293 million stg since October 2014 refinancing
* 121 pubs identified to operate under retail contract (50
pubs open at April 2016)
* Underlying profit and sales are ahead of management
expectations
* Our current expectations are that majority of estate will
continue to operate under, and enjoy benefits of tied-drinks
model
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)