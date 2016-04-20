April 20 Heineken Nv
* Full year expectations remain unchanged
* Q1 consolidated beer volume grew 7.0 pct organically,
positive across all regions
* Q1 Heineken volume in premium segment grew 4.8 pct
* Q1 consolidated beer volume 43.5 mhl versus 41.8 mhl in
Reuters poll
* There was good volume growth in Americas and Europe
* Adverse currency development continues to weigh on results
and foreign exchange markets remain volatile
* Reported net profit in quarter was 265 million euros
(2015: 579 million euros)
* Q1 Americas organic consolidated beer volume growth of 8.2
pct
* Q1 Asia Pacific organic consolidated beer volume was up 23
pct
* Q1 Europe organic consolidated beer volume growth of 2.3
pct
* Q1 Africa Middle East & Eastern Europe organic
consolidated beer volume growth of 4.6 pct
