April 20 Metro Bank Plc

* Q1 2016 saw record growth in deposits (+790m stg); record organic growth in lending (£586m stg); and record customer account acquisition (+62,000)

* Total deposits up 75 pct year-on-year to 5,898m stg

* Record net deposit growth per store per month of 6.6m stg (9.5m stg)

* Total loans increased 125 pct year-on-year to 4,129m stg

* Underlying loss after tax down to 7.9m stg (compared to 10.2m stg in Q4 2015)