April 20 Finbond Group Ltd
* FY headline earnings per share increased by 23.3 pct to
10.6 cents (Feb 2015: 8.6 cents)
* Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortization (ebitda) increased by 24.6 pct to r195.3 million
(Feb 2015: r156.7 million)
* Revenue from continuing operations increased by 23.2 pct
to r561.2 million (Feb 2015: r455.4 million)
* Challenging and difficult macro-economic environment as
well as adverse market conditions in markets are not expected to
abate in short and medium term
* Gross ordinary dividend of 3.4 cents per share (2015: 3.4
cents) has been declared out of income reserves on 20 april 2016
