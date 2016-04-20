April 20 United Continental Holdings Inc
* United announces board changes and resolution of proxy
contest
* Robert A. Milton to become non-executive chairman of board
* Additional changes to board, settlement agreement with
Altimeter Capital Management, Lp and PAR Capital Management, Inc
* Edward L. Shapiro and Barney Harford join board in
settlement agreement
* Says United will also add a mutually agreed independent
director to board within six months
* Altimeter has withdrawn notice of intent to nominate
directors at 2016 annual meeting, agreed to certain
"stand-still" provisions
* Oscar Munoz to amend employment agreement to defer to 2018
annual meeting anticipated time at which he would assume
chairman role
