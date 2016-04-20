April 20 Western Gate
* Launched requisitions with clear objective to improve
company's future performance for benefit of all shareholders
* Western Gate continues to recommend Stock Spirits'
shareholders to vote for requisitioned resolutions
* Consider that board would benefit from additional
expertise in both CEE markets and in growing international
beverages sales
* Sales of Stock Spirits' products account for only 3 pct of
Eurocash turnover and make a negligible contribution to
attributable profit
* Eurocash is not involved at all in Western Gate as it is a
private, family venture of Luis Amara
