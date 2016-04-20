April 20 BMP Holding AG :
* As a result of negative contribution to earnings of minus
1.4 million euros from venture capital operations that were
discontinued in 2015, FY net result was minus 3.4 million euros
(-$3.87 million)
* Closed 2015 financial year with consolidated revenue of
4.8 million euros (previous year: 0 million euros)
* FY 2015 earnings from ordinary business activities of
minus 2.00 million euros were beyond published expectations of
minus 1-1.5 million euros
* For 2016 planning for consolidated revenue of more than 20
million euros and earnings from ordinary business activities of
minus 1-2 million euros without possible further acquisitions
* For 1st quarter BMP already expects a consolidated revenue
of more than 4 million euros
