BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
April 20 Southwest Bancorp Inc
* Southwest bancorp, inc. Reports results for first quarter 2016 and announces quarterly dividend
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Net interest income totaled $19.8 million for q1 of 2016, compared to $15.6 million for q1 of 2015
* Provision for loan losses was a provision of $4.4 million for q1 of 2016, compared to a negative provision of $0.6 million for q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.