April 20 Southwest Bancorp Inc

* Southwest bancorp, inc. Reports results for first quarter 2016 and announces quarterly dividend

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Net interest income totaled $19.8 million for q1 of 2016, compared to $15.6 million for q1 of 2015

* Provision for loan losses was a provision of $4.4 million for q1 of 2016, compared to a negative provision of $0.6 million for q4 of 2015