April 20 Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Hofseth BioCares ASA has today signed an agreement with XXL GrossistNorge AS and XXL Europe GmbH for the deliveies of a variety of finished products for sale in Norway, Sweden and Finland

* Deliveries to XXL starts during summer of 2016 and will be in stores XXLs immediately thereafter

* Final size of contract is still uncertain and will depend on sales volumes in three countries