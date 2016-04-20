BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
April 20 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Hofseth BioCares ASA has today signed an agreement with XXL GrossistNorge AS and XXL Europe GmbH for the deliveies of a variety of finished products for sale in Norway, Sweden and Finland
* Deliveries to XXL starts during summer of 2016 and will be in stores XXLs immediately thereafter
* Final size of contract is still uncertain and will depend on sales volumes in three countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.