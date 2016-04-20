April 20 Broad Lane Capital Management LLC
* Broad Lane Capital Management sends letter to board of
directors of Capital City Banking Group
* Broad Lane Capital Management urges Capital City Banking
Group to launch expense reduction initiative to cut core
operating costs by $8 million in 2016
* Broad Lane Capital Management says urge board, management
of Capital City Banking Group team to "engage in self help"
* Broad Lane Capital Management urges Capital City Banking
Group to sell Georgia, Alabama, Central Florida branches, return
proceeds to shareholders
