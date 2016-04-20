BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
April 20 IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :
* Says CEO Jarosaw Ostrowski increases his stake in company to 28.13 percent from 8.86 percent
* The change resulted from re-accounting of the shares under July 15, 2015 agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing