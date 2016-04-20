April 20 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Supreme Court confirmed Asset Land had been operating
unauthorised collective investment scheme in course of operating
a land bank
* Supreme Court found that arrangements of scheme were that
investors did not have control over their investment and asset
land was central operator of scheme
* Court decision opens way for interim payment order to be
enforced; consider it unlikely that Asset Land will have funds
to pay £21 million ordered
