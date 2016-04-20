BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
April 20 Haldex Ab
* Grau and reman: haldex launches two new brands in europe
* Haldex is rearranging its portfolio in order to respond to a more targeted way to new customer groups. There will now be two new product lines, each with its own profile
* The first is the established Grau brand which is now undergoing a revival
* Reman is the new Haldex brand for remanufactured products in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.