BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
April 20 Pferdewetten de AG :
* To propose first ever dividend payment to AGM on August 11
* Dividend payment of 0.10 euros ($0.1133) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.