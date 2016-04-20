BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
April 20 Applus Services SA :
* Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) to place 10 percent in Applus Services for sale in accelerated bookbuilt offer
* Stake representing 13 million shares is currently held by Azul Holding SCA
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.