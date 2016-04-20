April 20 Nikkei:

* Maruha Nichiro sales apparently rose 2 pct to around 880 bln yen, falling short of co's projection by 20 bln yen for year ended in March - Nikkei

* Maruha Nichiro Corp consolidated pretax profit surge 44 pct to around 17 bln yen ($155 mln) for the year ended in March - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1XIUpdD)