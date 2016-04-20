BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility - CFO in paper
FRANKFURT, May 20 BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
April 20 Steinhoff International Hldgs Nv
* Announces acquisition of 103.2 million Darty shares representing about 19.5 per cent. Of Darty, at 138 pence per Darty share
* Conforama announces increased cash offer to acquire shares in Darty not already held by Conforama at 138 pence per share
* Increased offer values entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of Darty at approximately 742 mln stg
* Cash consideration payable under terms of increased offer will be funded using acquisition facilities provided by Citibank and HSBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 20 Audi has resolved a dispute with its dealers in China that could have disrupted the luxury carmaker's business in the world's biggest auto market, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.