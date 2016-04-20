April 20 Steinhoff International Hldgs Nv

* Announces acquisition of 103.2 million Darty shares representing about 19.5 per cent. Of Darty, at 138 pence per Darty share

* Conforama announces increased cash offer to acquire shares in Darty not already held by Conforama at 138 pence per share

* Increased offer values entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of Darty at approximately 742 mln stg

* Cash consideration payable under terms of increased offer will be funded using acquisition facilities provided by Citibank and HSBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: