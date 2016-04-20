April 20 United Continental Holdings Inc
* Says Including Special Charges, Q1 Total Operating
Expense Was $7.5 Bln , A 4.1 Percent Decrease Year-Over-Year
* Quarter net income of $435 million , earnings per share of
$1.23 per diluted share
* Quarter net income of $313 million , earnings per share of
$0.88 per diluted share
* Quarter 2016 consolidated passenger revenue per available
seat mile (prasm) decreased 7.4 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $8.20
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly consolidated unit cost, excluding special charges,
third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing,
increased 1.3 percent
* Qtrly consolidated casm including items decreased 5.7
percent year-over-year.
* Experienced larger-than-anticipated decrease in close-in
business travel during weeks surrounding easter, spring break
* United continental says decline in prasm for continues to
be driven by economic factors including a strong u.s. Dollar and
lower oil prices
* Qtrly available seat miles 51.17 billion versus 50.13
billion
during weeks surrounding easter holiday, spring break
