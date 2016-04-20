April 20 United Continental

* Sees decline in Q2 unit passenger revenue to be driven primarily by strong U.S. Dollar, lower surcharges

* Sees Q2 Consolidated Casm Excluding Items 9.57 - 9.67 Cents Per Asm 9.67 cents per asm

* Sees q2 consolidated capacity down 0.5 percent to up 0.5 percent

* Sees Fy Consolidated Capacity 1-2 Pct

* Sees Fy 2016 Consolidated Casm Excluding Items 9.73-9.83 cents per asm

* Sees In 2016, Paying About 9.5% Of Adj Earnings As Profit Sharing To Employees For Adj Earnings Up To 6.9% Adj Pre-Tax margin1 13.0% to 15.0%

* Sees Q2 Gross Capital Expenditures $780-$800 million

* $3,300 million

* United continental holdings inc sees q2 consolidated prasm 12.54 cents per asm to 12.27 cents per asm

* Tax margin, 14.7% for any adjusted earnings above that

* Based on april 14, 2016 fuel forward curve, expects total q2 hedge loss of about $40 million, or $0.04 per gallon

* Based on april 14, 2016 fuel forward curve, expects total q2 hedge loss of about $40 million, or $0.04 per gallon