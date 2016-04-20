April 20 Wal Mart Stores Inc
* Wal Mart Stores Inc says announced changes to its board of
directors
* Says Current Board Members Aida Alvarez, Roger Corbett,
Mike Duke And Jim Walton Will Not Stand For Re-election
* Wal Mart Stores Inc says board has nominated Steuart
Walton for election to Wal Mart board
* Wal mart Stores Inc says changes will reduce number of
directors serving on board from 15 to 12 directors
* Says changes include ordinary-course retirements of four
board members and a reduction in size of board
* With proposed changes, Wal Mart board will maintain its
current independent majority at 67 percent
* Changes will take effect following company's annual
shareholders' meeting on June 3, 2016
