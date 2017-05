April 20 American Express Co

* American express co says q1 diluted earnings per share was $1.45, down from $1.48 a year ago

* Quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $8.1 billion, up 2 percent from $8.0 billion a year ago

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.35, revenue view $8.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American express co says q1 return on average equity (roe) was 23.6 percent, down from 29.0 percent a year ago