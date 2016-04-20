April 20 American Express
* American express says "seeing an impact from the continued
expansion of optblue, as well as the regulatory changes in the
eu"
* "while growth in optblue does drive a decline in discount
rate, that impact has been more than offset on bottom line" -
conf call
* During h2, sees more modest decline in discount rate as co
will no longer have spending at costco where co earns lower than
average discount rate
* Based on co's analysis, costco related revenues were down
approximately 11% year-over-year during q1
* Fx adjusted revenue growth rate excluding impact of costco
improved modestly during q1 to approximately 5%
* Card acquisitions also coming through digital channels as
digital represented almost two-thirds of global consumer
acquisitions this quarter
* Incurred $84 million restructuring charge this quarter and
expect to incur additional charges in future quarters
* Sees operating expenses to be down significantly
year-over-year during q2
Further company coverage: