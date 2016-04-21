BRIEF-Formpipe receives order from Hillerød municipality worth SEK 4.4 million
* FORMPIPE RECEIVES ORDER FROM HILLERØD MUNICIPALITY WORTH SEK 4.4 MILLION
April 21 Comptel Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 22.4 million euros versus 21.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit 1.8 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* End-Q1 order backlog 60.0 million euros versus 55.8 million euros year ago
* 2016 outlook unchanged
* Comptel expects the 2016 net sales to continue to grow and operating profit to be in the range of 8-14% of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 15 The impact of the ransomware attack in Britain is much the same as it was but the government is monitoring the issue and will hold a meeting of its emergency committee at 1600 GMT on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.