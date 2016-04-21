April 21 New Wave Group AB

* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 8.1 million vs year-ago 1.8 million

* Q1 sales amounted to SEK 1,131 million, which was 3 pct higher than last year

* Says we are confident that we will have decent growth even here (in retail sales channel) in autumn

* Reuters poll: New Wave Group Q1 net sales seen at SEK 1.16 billion, operating profit at SEK 5.4 million

* Says inventory value is expected to be at a slightly higher level than in past, even in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: