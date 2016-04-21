BRIEF-Formpipe receives order from Hillerød municipality worth SEK 4.4 million
* FORMPIPE RECEIVES ORDER FROM HILLERØD MUNICIPALITY WORTH SEK 4.4 MILLION
April 21 Solteq Plc :
* Q1 revenue 15.4 million euros ($17.38 million) versus 9.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit before non-recurring items 0.7 million euros versus 0.5 million euros year ago
* Sees 2016 revenue to grow significantly compared to financial year 2015
* Sees 2016 operating result and operating result before non-recurring items to grow compared to financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 15 The impact of the ransomware attack in Britain is much the same as it was but the government is monitoring the issue and will hold a meeting of its emergency committee at 1600 GMT on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.