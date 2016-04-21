BRIEF-Formpipe receives order from Hillerød municipality worth SEK 4.4 million
* FORMPIPE RECEIVES ORDER FROM HILLERØD MUNICIPALITY WORTH SEK 4.4 MILLION
April 21 Okmetic Oyj :
* Q1 net sales amounted to 19.6 million euros versus 21.6 million euros, down 9.2 percent
* Q1 operating profit was 6.7 million euros versus 2.9 million euros corresponding to 34.2 percent of net sales
* 2016 net sales are estimated to decline from level of 2015 and operating profit without non-recurring items to exceed level of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FORMPIPE RECEIVES ORDER FROM HILLERØD MUNICIPALITY WORTH SEK 4.4 MILLION
LONDON, May 15 The impact of the ransomware attack in Britain is much the same as it was but the government is monitoring the issue and will hold a meeting of its emergency committee at 1600 GMT on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.