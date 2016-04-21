BRIEF-GlassBridge Q1 loss per share $1.41 from continuing operations
* Glassbridge reports first quarter 2017 financial results, anticipates readiness to manage client assets in q2
April 21 MTN Group Ltd
* Quarterly update for the period ended 31 March 2016
* Group revenue for quarter was boosted by significant YoY depreciation in rand against a number of operational currencies
* Voice and data traffic increased by 12,1 pct and 123,3 pct respectively YoY
* Group subscribers decreased by 1,4 pct quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) impacted by disconnections of subscribers in nigeria related to substantial subscriber registration process and compliance exercise
* MTN South Africa subscribers decreased by 1,7 QoQ impacted by seasonality and alignment of subscriber base recently acquired from autopage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S