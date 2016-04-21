BRIEF-Jpmorgan Chase credit card delinquency rate, charge-off for April
* JPMorgan Chase - Delinquency rate 1.17 percent at April end versus 1.21 percent percent at March end
April 21 Vimpelcom Ltd
* Vimpelcom announces pricing of $1.2 billion bonds in two tranches
* Says priced $500 million 6.25% senior notes due 2020 and $700 million 7.25% senior notes due 2023
* Condor hospitality trust reports 2017 first quarter results